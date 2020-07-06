DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Top 5

Last week, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week, it keeps the throne.

“ROCKSTAR” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the 6,500 spins it received during the June 28-July 4 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 36 spins.

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” the #4 song on last week’s chart, moves into the runner-up spot this week.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” holds at #3, and Lil Mosey’ “Blueberry Faygo” drops two spots to #4.

Up two places, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” makes its first Top 5 appearance at #5.