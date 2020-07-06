Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Enter Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Harry Styles earns his third solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
Up eight places, “Watermelon Sugar” earns a new peak of #8 on the chart. The impending summer smash is faring well in streams, sales and radio – the three factors that determine placement on the Hot 100. It rises to #12 on Billboard Streaming Songs, holds at #13 on Digital Song Sales, and improves to #17 on Radio Songs.
— Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” also hits the Top 10 this week, rising eight spots to #10. The song, which concurrently hits #3 on Streaming Songs, is Lil Baby’s fourth Top 10 and 42 Dugg’s first.
