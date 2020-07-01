BENEE Performs “Supalonely” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Although it will largely be a “best of” retrospective, Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will feature a new musical performance.
That performance comes from BENEE, who is making her debut on the popular daytime talk show. BENEE performs her breakthrough hit “Supalonely,” which became a hit on streaming platforms and pop radio after rising to prominence on TikTok.
The performance marks BENEE’s second high-profile US performance in the past several weeks; she also performed on an early June “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode.
A video of BENEE’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance follows:
