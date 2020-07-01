in Music News

BENEE Performs “Supalonely” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

BENEE delivers her first-ever “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

BENEE on 7/1/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Screen grab | Warner Bros/EllenTube

Although it will largely be a “best of” retrospective, Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will feature a new musical performance.

That performance comes from BENEE, who is making her debut on the popular daytime talk show. BENEE performs her breakthrough hit “Supalonely,” which became a hit on streaming platforms and pop radio after rising to prominence on TikTok.

The performance marks BENEE’s second high-profile US performance in the past several weeks; she also performed on an early June “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode.

A video of BENEE’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance follows:

beneesupalonelythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kanye West & Travis Scott’s “Wash Us In The Blood” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts