Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Debuts On Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Donald Trump Tweet

In a June 23 Tweet, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie ripped the Donald Trump campaign for using the act’s “High Hopes” at an event.

On the heels of the Tweet, Urie makes his first appearance on the Billboard Social 50.

The artist debuts at #33 on this week’s edition of the listing, which (predictably) ranks acts based on social media engagement.

Panic! At The Disco has appeared on past charts (peaking at #22 in 2016), but this week’s listing is the first to ever feature Urie under his own name.

“Dear Trump Campaign … Fuck you,” wrote Urie in a Tweet that has since amassed nearly 770,000 likes. “You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.

“Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.”

BTS retains #1 on this week’s listing, notching a record-extending 185th week as the top social act.