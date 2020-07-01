Kanye West & Travis Scott’s “Wash Us In The Blood” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts

Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood (featuring Travi$ Scott)” is predictably attracting early interest on key digital platforms.

As of press time at 1:25PM ET Wednesday, the new song is up to #2 on the US iTunes sales chart. Only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” is selling at a faster pace, and its margin is presently very slim.

“Wash Us In The Blood” meanwhile earned #5 on the US Spotify and Apple Music charts for Tuesday, June 30. Globally, the song took #3 on Apple Music and #31 on Spotify.

It is worth noting that “Wash Us In The Blood” did not officially launch until mid-Tuesday morning, which obviously has an adverse impact on daily streaming chart positions.

The video, embedded below, currently boasts 4.5 million YouTube views.