in Music News

Kanye West & Travis Scott’s “Wash Us In The Blood” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify & Apple Music Charts

“Wash Us In The Blood” is quickly gaining traction following its Tuesday morning release.

Kanye West - Wash Us In The Blood Video Screen | GOOD/Def Jam

Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood (featuring Travi$ Scott)” is predictably attracting early interest on key digital platforms.

As of press time at 1:25PM ET Wednesday, the new song is up to #2 on the US iTunes sales chart. Only DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” is selling at a faster pace, and its margin is presently very slim.

“Wash Us In The Blood” meanwhile earned #5 on the US Spotify and Apple Music charts for Tuesday, June 30. Globally, the song took #3 on Apple Music and #31 on Spotify.

It is worth noting that “Wash Us In The Blood” did not officially launch until mid-Tuesday morning, which obviously has an adverse impact on daily streaming chart positions.

The video, embedded below, currently boasts 4.5 million YouTube views.

kanye westtravi$ scottwash us in the blood

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dixie D’Amelio Releases “Be Happy” Music Video As Song Continues Strong Spotify Performance (Watch Now)

BENEE Performs “Supalonely” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)