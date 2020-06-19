in Album Sales, Music News

Report: NCT 127’s “Neo Zone: The Final Round” Wins US Sales Race, But Lil Baby’s “My Turn” Remains #1 On Overall Chart

“The Final Round” and “My Turn” top the sales and consumption charts, respectively.

NCT 127 - Publicity Photo courtesy SM Entertainment / UMG publicity

The latest US album race ends in a split-chart scenario, with NCT 127’s “Neo Zone: The Final Round” winning for sales but Lil Baby’s “My Turn” keeping #1 for total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the repackaged NCT 127 album generated 25K in US sales during the June 12-18 tracking period. The figure convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

The album meanwhile received a modest boost from track sales and streams, yielding a weekly consumption total of just over 26K. The album ranks as #14 on the Hits Top 50 overall consumption chart.

“My Turn” spends a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1 on that chart, courtesy of its 73K in tracking period units. The overwhelming majority (71K) came from track streams.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The outcomes should nonetheless be the same – “The Final Round” at #1 for sales and “My Turn” at #1 for total units.

lil babymy turnnct 127neo zone: the final round

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK, Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie Scheduled For June 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”