Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Returns To Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Popular upon release as an instant gratification track last week, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” is now majorly resonating as an official single. The song is flying at radio, posting big numbers on iTunes, and generating ample buzz on TikTok.

It is also posting big numbers on Spotify. The song re-entered the Top 5 on the US chart for Friday, June 19.

Credited with 902K US streams on Friday, “Watermelon Sugar” ranked as the platform’s #5 song.

“Watermelon Sugar” also appears prominently on Friday’s global chart, earning #7 with 3.319 million worldwide streams.