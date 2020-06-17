Stray Kids’ “GO LIVE” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Candy Lover’s “De La Nada” #2

Two noteworthy albums launched Wednesday, and they quickly ascended to the top of the US iTunes album sales chart.

Stray Kids’ new “GO LIVE” is #1 on the listing as of press time at 4:55PM ET Wednesday. Candy Lover’s new “De La Nada” directly follows at #2.

The balance of the Top 5 includes Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” (#3), Chloe x Halle’s “Ungodly Hour” (#4), and Norah Jones’ “Pick Me Up Off The Floor.”

— The Stray Kids album is also seeing some interest in its individual tracks. Feature track “God’s Menu” is charting at #59 on the all-genre iTunes song chart.