in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Stray Kids’ “GO LIVE” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Candy Lover’s “De La Nada” #2

“GO LIVE” and “De La Nada” are the top albums on iTunes.

Stray Kids - God's Menu Video Screen | JYP Entertainment

Two noteworthy albums launched Wednesday, and they quickly ascended to the top of the US iTunes album sales chart.

Stray Kids’ new “GO LIVE” is #1 on the listing as of press time at 4:55PM ET Wednesday. Candy Lover’s new “De La Nada” directly follows at #2.

The balance of the Top 5 includes Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” (#3), Chloe x Halle’s “Ungodly Hour” (#4), and Norah Jones’ “Pick Me Up Off The Floor.”

— The Stray Kids album is also seeing some interest in its individual tracks. Feature track “God’s Menu” is charting at #59 on the all-genre iTunes song chart.

candy loverde la nadago livestray kids

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ricky Gervais Answers Burning Questions, Of Monsters and Men Covers Post Malone’s “Circles” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)