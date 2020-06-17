in TV News

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Chat, James Bay Performs “Ain’t No Sunshine” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Catch an early look at Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

James Bay on 6/18/20 Ellen | Screenshot | Warner Bros / EllenTV Publicity

TODAY Show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be appearing on another daytime TV program this Thursday.

The anchors will appear via video conference on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Conversation topics include Guthrie’s eye injury and Kotb’s backstage dance encounter with Alicia Keys. They also talk about working as news anchors during a pandemic, while Kotb provides an update on her wedding.

Thursday’s episode also features a performance by James Bay. The artist offers his take on the Bill Withers classic “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Filmed weeks ago, the episode will air Thursday afternoon. Key videos, however, are already available:

