Ricky Gervais Answers Burning Questions, Of Monsters and Men Covers Post Malone’s “Circles” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Filmed a few weeks back, the Ricky Gervais-Of Monsters and Men edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Wednesday.

Gervais chats about quarantine life, as well as his Netflix series “After Life.” He also participates in the show’s popular “Burning Questions” segment, answering questions about body parts and curse words.

This past April, Of Monsters and Men released a cover of Post Malone’s “Circles” as an Amazon exclusive. As part of Wednesday’s “Ellen,” the Icelandic group performs said (excellent) cover.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but videos from the Gervais and Of Monsters and Men segments are already available below: