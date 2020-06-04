Run The Jewels’ “RTJ4” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Its availability as a free website download is not preventing many fans from purchasing the new Run The Jewels album.

Indeed, the duo’s new “RTJ4” hit #1 on the all-genre US iTunes store following its release Wednesday. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Thursday morning.

“RTJ4” seized the throne from Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica,” which is now #2 on the chart. Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on The Flip Side” (#3), Kip Moore’s “Wild World” (#4) and 2Pac’s “Greatest Hits” (#5) complete the Top 5.

Originally set for release this Friday, “RTJ4” will remain free on the duo’s official website. Those who secure the album via that method can, however, make donations to the Mass Defense Program at the time of download.

“Fuck it, why wait?” said Run The Jewels in a statement about the early release. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.