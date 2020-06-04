in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Run The Jewels’ “RTJ4” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“RTJ4” is available free on the duo’s website, but fans are also buying the release.

Run The Jewels - RTJ4 Audio Cover | Jewel Runners/BMG/YouTUbe

Its availability as a free website download is not preventing many fans from purchasing the new Run The Jewels album.

Indeed, the duo’s new “RTJ4” hit #1 on the all-genre US iTunes store following its release Wednesday. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Thursday morning.

“RTJ4” seized the throne from Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica,” which is now #2 on the chart. Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on The Flip Side” (#3), Kip Moore’s “Wild World” (#4) and 2Pac’s “Greatest Hits” (#5) complete the Top 5.

Originally set for release this Friday, “RTJ4” will remain free on the duo’s official website. Those who secure the album via that method can, however, make donations to the Mass Defense Program at the time of download.

“Fuck it, why wait?” said Run The Jewels in a statement about the early release. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.

rtj4run the jewels

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Soars To #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 10 On Global Listing

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Van Jones Appear For Interviews On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)