Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Soars To #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 10 On Global Listing

Embraced as an anthem for the recent confrontation of racial inequality, Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” recently returned to the Top 20 on the US iTunes sales chart.

It has made an even bigger gain on Spotify. The Grammy-winning, former #1 soared to #2 on the US Spotify chart for Tuesday, June 2. It amassed 1.118 million daily American streams.

“This Is America” has also gained renewed support around the world, soaring to #7 on Spotify’s global chart with 3.364 million worldwide streams.

The interest also spans to Apple Music, where “This Is America” has begun to make an upward chart run. It is presently just outside the Top 20 on the iTunes listing.