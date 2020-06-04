in TV News

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Van Jones Appear For Interviews On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Bottoms and Jones appear on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Keisha Bottoms on Ellen screenshot | EllenTV Publicity / Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns with a new episode Thursday, and it features a pair of noteworthy guests.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Van Jones appear for remote interviews. The guests each discuss recent events — and the imminent importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and its goal of racial justice.

Thursday’s “Ellen” also features commentary from the host and frequent in-house DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The broadcast will air nationally Thursday afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see clips from the episode. Videos of the aforementioned segments follow:

