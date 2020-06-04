Keisha Lance Bottoms, Van Jones Appear For Interviews On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returns with a new episode Thursday, and it features a pair of noteworthy guests.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Van Jones appear for remote interviews. The guests each discuss recent events — and the imminent importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and its goal of racial justice.

Thursday’s “Ellen” also features commentary from the host and frequent in-house DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

