Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” Enters Top 20 On US iTunes Sales Chart

As America confronts racial prejudice and support rallies behind the Black Lives Matter movement, numerous songs that address injustice, protest and the black experience have been making gains on digital platforms.

One notable example is Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” which entered the Top 20 on the US iTunes sales chart Tuesday night.

A Grammy winner for Record and Song of the Year, “This Is America” is #19 as of press time at 9:50PM ET Tuesday night. The song has also been making waves on Spotify; it was the platform’s #97 song in the United States on Monday and will potentially rise on Tuesday’s chart.