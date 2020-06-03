Jamie Dornan Scheduled For Interview On June 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time in more than five years, Jamie Dornan will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Granted, the appearance will be of a different sort than his February 2015 studio visit. Set for June 10, the interview will be via remote video – as “The Tonight Show” continues its “At Home” string of episodes.

The June 10 “Tonight Show” will also feature an appearance by Impractical Jokers and a performance by Lenny Kravitz.

It is important to note that “The Tonight Show” listings are subject to change, especially as talk shows adapt to recent events (every lineup for this week, as an example, has changed from what was originally advertised). Still, here are the current listings:

Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Senator Kamala Harris, Talib Kweli and Roy Wood Jr. Show 1272E

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Senator Bernie Sanders, Dr. Bernice A. King and Wyatt Cenac. Show 1273E

Friday, June 5: TBD Repeat.

Monday, June 8: At Home Edition: John Oliver, Spike Lee and musical guest Benne Ft. Gus Dapperton. Show 1274E

Tuesday, June 9: At Home Edition: Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Christian Slater and musical guest Sia. Show 1275E

Wednesday, June 10: At Home Edition: Jamie Dornan, Impractical Jokers and musical guest Lenny Kravitz. Show 1276E