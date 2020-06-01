BENEE & Gus Dapperton Scheduled To Perform On June 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Supalonely” has proven to be a breakthrough hit for lead artist BENEE and featured artist Gus Dapperton. On June 8, they will unite for a late-night television performance.

NBC lists BENEE and Gus Dapperton for the June 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” The artists will perform remotely in observance of social distancing.

The episode will also feature remote appearances by John Oliver and Spike Lee. Complete listings follow:

Monday, June 1: At Home Edition: Derrick Johnson, Don Lemon and Jane Elliott. Show 1270E

Tuesday, June 2: At Home Edition: Joel McHale and Phoebe Robinson. Show 1271E

Wednesday, June 3: At Home Edition: Rachel McAdams, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Sia. Show 1272E

Thursday, June 4: At Home Edition: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Graham Norton and musical guest Luke Combs. Show 1273E

Friday, June 5: At Home Edition: Gordon Ramsay, Maude Apatow and musical guest Jimmy Buffett. Show 1274E

Monday, June 8: At Home Edition: John Oliver, Spike Lee and musical guest Benne Ft. Gus Dapperton. Show 1275E