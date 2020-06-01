Big Hit Entertainment Opens Global Online Audition For Potential Superstars

The media company with global sensations BTS and Tomorrow x Together on its roster is looking for future superstars, and its pursuit will span the globe.

Indeed, Big Hit Entertainment just announced an open audition call for “talented individuals with potentials of an artist.” From June 1 until July 10 in most markets and July 31 in the US, talented males born after 2003 can submit their auditions.

The website does not explicitly commit to launching a group (it simply confirms Big Hit’s interest in finding potential Idols), but a corresponding press release refers to the process as a “2020 global audition for a new boy group.”

“This is your moment,” teases the release.

Whereas last year’s open call included an on-site element, the entire 2020 process will be online. In another departure from last year, candidates will not have to focus on a specific skill set – they can share any video or photographic content that confirms their potential as an artist.

Those whose initial applications are approved will enter a three-round process. The official website suggests final decisions will be made this fall.