Keisha Lance Bottoms, Van Jones, Val Demings, More Scheduled To Appear On “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Although “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will not be airing its previously confirmed lineup of episodes this week, it will still be producing two new shows.

All appearing via remote video, the guests on each episode will discuss recent developments related to the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19.

The first of the new installments will air Thursday, June 4. According to the official website, remote guests will include Keisha Lance Bottoms, Van Jones, and Luis and Jessica Munoz.

The Friday, June 5 episode will feature appearances by Val Demings and Dr. Bernice King.

Listings for “Ellen” are, as a reminder, subject to change.