in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” Projected For 205-220K US Sales, 265-285K Total US Units

“Chromatica” will debut as a comfortable #1 this week.

Lady Gaga - Chromatica audio cover | Interscope/YouTube

Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica” is on track to top this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new release should sell 205-220K US copies during its first week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, “Chromatica” may generate 265-285K in total first-week consumption.

As things currently stand, no other album is even a lock to move 100K in sales or total units this week.

Gaga is eyeing her sixth #1. She previously topped the overall US album chart with the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, her Tony Bennett collaboration “Cheek To Cheek,” and her solo studio releases “Born This Way,” “ARTPOP,” and “Joanne.”

chromaticaLady Gaga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 In Australia, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Debuts At #2

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Earns #1, AGUST D’s “Daechwita” Takes #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart