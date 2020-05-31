Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Earns #1, AGUST D’s “Daechwita” Takes #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” and AGUST D (BTS member SUGA)’s “Daechwita” posted unsurprisingly big opening week viewership numbers on YouTube.

The Gaga-Grande collaboration garnered 58.9 million music video views during the May 22-28 tracking period; “Daechwita” amassed 55.0 million.

With those counts, “Rain On Me” and “Daechwita” respectively debut at #1 and #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The acts involved accordingly make gains on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Ariana Grande soars nineteen places to #6 on the listing, courtesy of her 157 million total tracking period YouTube views. Gaga meanwhile rises sixty-six places to #11 with 126 million views.

AGUST D makes his first solo appearance on the chart at #34. He received 73 million total views. The overall BTS group slides three places to a still-prominent #9 this week.