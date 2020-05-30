in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Remains #1 In Australia, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Debuts At #2

“ROCKSTAR” spends a second week at #1.

DaBaby - Blame It On Baby Cover, courtesy of Interscope

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” holds off a high-profile new release to retain its #1 position on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

“ROCKSTAR” spends a second week as Australia’s #1 song. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” the high-profile new release, directly follows at #2.

SAINt JHN’s former #1 “Roses” descends one spot to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” dips one spot to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently holds at the #5 position.

— “Rain On Me” is one of two debuts this week. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” the other, makes its ARIA chart bow at #34.

