Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Top 15

Drake’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “Toosie Slide” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, “Toosie Slide” earns #10 on this week’s listing. The song received 8,887 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 259.

— As “Toosie Slide” hits the Top 10, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” enter the Top 15.

Played 7,307 times during the tracking period (+338), “Supalonely” rises two spots to #14.

“Stuck With U” concurrently enjoys a three-place rise to #15. The benefit single garnered 7,046 tracking week spins (+718).