Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Top 15

“Toosie Slide,” “Supalonely,” and “Stuck With U” make gains on the pop chart.

Drake - Toosie Slide video screen | UMG/YouTube

Drake’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “Toosie Slide” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place, “Toosie Slide” earns #10 on this week’s listing. The song received 8,887 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 259.

— As “Toosie Slide” hits the Top 10, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” enter the Top 15.

Played 7,307 times during the tracking period (+338), “Supalonely” rises two spots to #14.

“Stuck With U” concurrently enjoys a three-place rise to #15. The benefit single garnered 7,046 tracking week spins (+718).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

