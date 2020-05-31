in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Say So” spends another week as pop radio’s #1 song.

Doja Cat in Say So | Video Screen | Kemosabe/RCA

Doja Cat’s “Say So” retains its standing as the leading song at pop radio.

Credited with ~19,132 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Say So” enjoys a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 214 plays but keeps “Say So” ahead of its competition.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” again claims #2 on the chart. The multi-format smash (and former pop #1) received ~18,794 spins (-145).

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” holds at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” spends another week at #4. Harry Styles” “Adore You” stays in the #5 position.

doja catdua lipaharry stylesJustin Bieberquavosay sothe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “High Fashion” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart