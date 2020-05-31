Doja Cat’s “Say So” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Say So” retains its standing as the leading song at pop radio.
Credited with ~19,132 spins during the May 24-30 tracking period, “Say So” enjoys a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 214 plays but keeps “Say So” ahead of its competition.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” again claims #2 on the chart. The multi-format smash (and former pop #1) received ~18,794 spins (-145).
Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” holds at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” spends another week at #4. Harry Styles” “Adore You” stays in the #5 position.
