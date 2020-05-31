Songs By Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce, Powfu & Beabadoobee Join Top 20 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers & Karol G, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Top 25

Megan Thee Stallion’s multi-format hit “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” and Powfu’s radio breakthrough “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” concurrently hit the Top 25.

Played 6,536 times during the tracking week (+1,680), “Savage” rises five spots to #18.

Up two places, “death bed” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The single received 5,871 spins (+492).

A play count of 4,248 (+1,372) concurrently lifts “X” three places to #23.

“Watermelon Sugar,” which received 3,933 spins (+1,906), rises four places to #24.

“Rain On Me” meanwhile soars thirteen places to #25. The “Chromatica” collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,511 (+2,458).