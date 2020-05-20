in Music News

Megan Fox Stars In Machine Gun Kelly’s New “Bloody Valentine” Music Video (Watch Now)

The video launched at mid-day Wednesday.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine video screen | EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope

One day after the song began its formal run at alternative radio, Machine Gun Kelly released the official video for his “Bloody Valentine.”

Along with MGK, the video features actress Megan Fox. “Directed by Michael Garcia, the video shows off Machine Gun Kelly’s edgy persona while Megan Fox takes full control of their fictional romance,” teases Interscope.

Thus far, “Bloody Valentine” has attracted ample sales and streaming interest. It debuted on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart following its first week of release.

As for radio, the song holds a Top 50 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the alternative format.

bloody valentinemegan fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman Named Winner Of “The Voice,” Thunderstorm, Toneisha Make Top 3

Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night,” Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice”