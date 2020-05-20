Megan Fox Stars In Machine Gun Kelly’s New “Bloody Valentine” Music Video (Watch Now)

One day after the song began its formal run at alternative radio, Machine Gun Kelly released the official video for his “Bloody Valentine.”

Along with MGK, the video features actress Megan Fox. “Directed by Michael Garcia, the video shows off Machine Gun Kelly’s edgy persona while Megan Fox takes full control of their fictional romance,” teases Interscope.

Thus far, “Bloody Valentine” has attracted ample sales and streaming interest. It debuted on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart following its first week of release.

As for radio, the song holds a Top 50 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the alternative format.