Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman Named Winner Of “The Voice,” Thunderstorm, Toneisha Make Top 3

Todd Tilghman gave Blake his first win since season 13.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part 2" Episode 1813B -- Pictured in this screen grab: (top row l-r) Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris, Thunderstorm Artis; (bottom row l-r) Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas -- (Photo by: NBC)

Success on iTunes does not necessarily foretell success in voting for “The Voice.”

It did, in this case, however. Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman, whose original single “Long Way Home” hit #1 on the US iTunes chart after Monday’s performance, was crowned the season eighteen winner during Tuesday’s results show.

Tilghman is the first Team Blake member to win “The Voice” since Chloe Kohanski took home the trophy in season thirteen.

Fellow Team Blake member Toneisha Harris and Team Nick member Thunderstorm Artis joined Tilghman in the Top 3. Team Legend’s CammWess finished in fourth, while Team Kelly’s Micah Iverson placed fifth.

