Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night,” Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice”

Songs performed during Tuesday’s “The Voice” finale are rising on iTunes.

Following performances during Tuesday night’s “The Voice” finale, Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” Lady Antebellum’s “Champagne Night,” and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” have re-entered the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart.

“I Dare You” is #6 on the chart as of press time at 7PM ET Wednesday; “Champagne Night” directly follows at #7. The Blake-Gwen duet is just two places back at #9.

Two other “The Voice”-related songs also appear in the Top 10. Season 18 winner Todd Tilghman claims the #1 spot with “Long Way Home,” the original single he performed during Monday’s episode. “Authority Song,” Tilghman’s duet with coach Blake Shelton, appears at #8 following a performance on Tuesday’s episode.

