Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

Following its first week in the market, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” earns a spot on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The new single grabs #10 on the chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for sales, streams and radio airplay.

“Bloody Valentine” is starting to receive alternative radio airplay and did receive a substantial amount of first-week streams, but its fared particularly well on the sales front. The song takes #15 on this week’s all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.