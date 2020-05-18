Tomorrow x Together’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; “Can’t You See Me?” Top 15 On Song Sales Chart

Tomorrow x Together’s new EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” launched Monday morning, and it made immediate waves on the US iTunes store.

The EP hit #1 shortly after its release, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 5:15PM ET Monday evening. It seized the throne from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “Reunions,” which had been #1 since its Friday premiere.

Not simply successful as an overall EP, “Eternity” is attracting interest for its individual tracks. Official single “Can’t You See Me?” is leading the way among those songs; it is currently #13 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales listing.

The official music and performance videos follow: