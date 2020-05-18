Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” unsurprisingly tops this week’s hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The new single won support from 75 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, convincingly earning the format’s most added honor.

Jonas Brothers’ “X (featuring Karol G),” which landed at 26 stations, takes second place.

An add count of 19 slots Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” in third place, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” takes fourth place with 18 pickups.

A new playlist addition for 10 stations, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” (6th-most, tie), Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (6th-most, tie), The Killers’ “Caution” (8th-most), JOHN.k’s “6 Months” (9th-most, tie), and Doja Cat’s “Say So” (9th-most, tie).