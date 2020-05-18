Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Going For Immediate Pop & Hot AC Radio Airplay Following May 22 Release

“Rain On Me,” the eagerly anticipated collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, will go for immediate pop and hot adult contemporary airplay when it launches this Friday, May 22. Interscope confirmed the news Monday.

The collaboration should receive ample airplay during its inaugural weekend, with the first official playlist adds to be reported in conjunction with the May 26 pop and Hot AC add boards (the Hot AC board will close on Tuesday, rather than the usual Monday, due to the Memorial Day holiday).

An official single from Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica,” “Rain On Me” serves as the follow-up to “Stupid Love.” The album itself, which also features collaborations with BLACKPINK and Elton John, will arrive on May 29.