NAV’s “Good Intentions” Receives Upgraded Sales Projection, Pacing For #1 Debut On US Billboard 200 Album Chart

Billboard has “Good Intentions” tracking as the #1 album

NAV - Good Intentions cover, courtesy of Republic Records

Thanks to a stronger-than-expected impact from direct-to-consumer and bundle sales, NAV’s “Good Intentions” is pulling ahead in the race for #1 on this week’s Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, the album is now expected to debut with 110K total US units across album sales, track sales and track streams.

Earlier this week, Hits Daily Double said that “Good Intentions” was on track to debut with 75-80K units with 15-18K coming from album sales. Billboard did not provide a breakdown for its prediction, but it is likely sales – due to the aforementioned bundle impact – make up the difference between the overall projections.

Pacing for about 80K units, Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” is likely in the mix for #2. Other high-ranking albums will include Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” and Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” which are expected to fare similarly to the Kehlani album.

Should the projections hold, “Good Intentions” will be NAV’s second #1. “It Was Good” will deliver Kehlani’s biggest opening-week consumption figure.

