Jason Isbell’s “Reunions” Claims #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, New Asking Alexandria, Future Releases Join Top 3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit take an early lead on iTunes.

Jason Isbell - Reunions Cover | Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s new “Reunions” has quickly risen to the top of the US iTunes sales chart.

The new album occupies the #1 position as of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning. The new release leads a Top 3 that consists entirely of new releases.

Asking Alexandria’s new “Like A House On Fire” follows at #2, while Future’s new “High Off Life” occupies the #3 position.

Kehlani’s “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” one of last week’s standout performers, is #4. Evanescence’s enduring 2003 debut album “Fallen” is currently #5 on the chart.

