in Music News

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“GOOBA” reaches #1 on the sales chart as the tracking week comes to a close.

6ix9ine - GOOBA Video Screen

As the May 8-14 tracking period draws to a close, 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” is making a final statement about its impact.

The song hit #1 on the US iTunes sales chart Thursday afternoon, and it remains in that position as of press time at 6PM ET. “GOOBA” seized the throne from Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” which has ruled the chart since launching last Friday.

Although little public sales and streaming data is available at this point, many observers assume the race for #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 will come down to “GOOBA” and “Stuck With U.” “GOOBA” has been posting big numbers on streaming platforms, but “Stuck With U” has a dominant advantage on the radio front and still ultimately appears to have the clear sales lead.

Enduring hits like “Say So,” “Blinding Lights” and “Savage” should also land near the top of the chart. Key chart positions will be revealed on Monday, May 18.

6ix9inegooba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Brothers & Karol G, Bon Jovi, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, More Performing On May 19 “The Voice” Finale