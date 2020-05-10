in Music News

Songs By Sam Smith & Demi Lovato & Marshmello Halsey Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce Top 30

“I’m Ready,” “Be Kind,” and “Savage” rise at pop radio.

Sam Smith & Demi Lovato - I'm Ready Cover Art (Shot By Blair Caldwell), courtesy of Capitol Records

Numerous collaborations make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” and Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” reach the Top 25, while Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” and Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” make the Top 30.

Up two places, “I’m Ready” earns #25 on this week’s chart. The song received 4,184 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 763.

“Be Kind,” which debuted at #40 last week, surges to #25 this week. It received 3,256 spins (+2,385).

“Savage” concurrently rises four places to #27, courtesy of its 2,407 spins (+980).

As previously reported, “Stuck With U” debuts at #28 with 2,293.

ariana grandebe kindbeyoncedemi lovatohalseyi'm readyJustin Biebermarshmellomegan thee stallionsam smithsavagestuck with u

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio; SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Top 20

Lauren Daigle, Cynthia Erivo, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Past Contestants, More Scheduled To Perform On May 17 “American Idol” Finale