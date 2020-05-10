in TV News

Lauren Daigle, Cynthia Erivo, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Past Contestants, More Scheduled To Perform On May 17 “American Idol” Finale

“American Idol” will conclude its season next Sunday, May 17.

"314 (On with the Show: Homeward Bound)" - Find out who America voted into the Top 10 of "American Idol" and whether or not judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie choose to use their only save of the season, SUNDAY, MAY 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) KATY PERRY

As the semifinal edition of “American Idol” hit the airwaves, ABC confirmed details regarding the May 17 season finale.

According to the network, the episode will feature performances by Cynthia Erivo (Aretha Franklin medley with this year’s Top 11), Lauren Daigle (“You Say”), Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker (“Bless The Broken Road”), judge Luke Bryan (“One Margarita”) and judge Katy Perry (“Daisies”).

The episode will also feature a performance of “We Are The World” by Lionel Richie, fellow judges Bryan and Perry, and many past “American Idol” notables (Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery).

Not simply a showcase for celebrity performances, the episode will also feature the final performances by this year’s contestants. The Top 5 will perform two songs — a celebration of their entry into the Top 5 and a previous number — ahead of America’s real-time vote. The winner will be crowned at the end of the episode.

