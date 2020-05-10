Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With You” Debuts In Top 30 On Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With You” needed only two days of tracking to earn Top 30 rankings on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

Played 2,293 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Stuck With You” debuts at #28 on this week’s pop chart. It concurrently starts at #30 on the hot adult contemporary listing, courtesy of its 602 tracking week plays at Hot AC.

“Stuck With You,” as noted, did not formally launch until the sixth day of the tracking period.

The song has also been faring well on the sales and streaming fronts, earning #1 on the US iTunes and Spotify listings.