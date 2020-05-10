Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio; SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Top 20

Two recent breakthrough hits make gains on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” officially enters the Top 15 this week, while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” vaults into the Top 20.
Played 6,536 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Surfaces” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 502.
“Roses” concurrently rises three places to #18. The former dance radio #1 received 5,986 pop spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,250. Only Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U,” and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” enjoyed greater gains.
Loading…