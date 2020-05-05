in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage,” Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” Added By Z100 New York

The high-profile collaborations land on the Z100 playlist.

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix cover courtesy of 300 Entertainment

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station has added two star collaborations to its playlist.

Reporting to the May 5 pop radio add board, Z100 confirms it has picked up Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” and Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind.”

“Be Kind” is officially impacting this week (and a shoo-in for first place on the add board), while the availability of the new remix will help “Savage” to continue climbing the pop radio chart. Both songs are already in the Top 40 of the format’s airplay chart.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday evening.

