Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On May 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Kane Brown will take the stage on next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1114 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kane Brown performs on September 8, 2019 -- (Photo by: Jaimie Baird/NBC)

Kane Brown will deliver a remote performance on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the country artist will perform on the May 12 “At Home” edition of the late-night talk show. News of the performance comes as his new single “Cool Again” takes flight at radio. It also launches at #68 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The May 12 “Fallon” will also feature remote appearances by Ethan Hawke and Elle Fanning. Listings follow:

Tuesday, May 5: At Home Edition: Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Ezra Koenig. Show 1256E
Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E
Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E
Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E
**Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E
Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

