Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On May 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Kane Brown will deliver a remote performance on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the country artist will perform on the May 12 “At Home” edition of the late-night talk show. News of the performance comes as his new single “Cool Again” takes flight at radio. It also launches at #68 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The May 12 “Fallon” will also feature remote appearances by Ethan Hawke and Elle Fanning. Listings follow:

Tuesday, May 5: At Home Edition: Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Ezra Koenig. Show 1256E

Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E

Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E

Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E

**Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E

Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E