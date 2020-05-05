Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” received a decidedly warm welcome in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by 130 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Be Kind” dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 28 adds each, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” and Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” tie for second place. Cyn’s “Drinks” lands in fourth with 19 adds, and an add count of 18 slots SAINt JHN’s “Roses” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” (6th-most), twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” (7th-most), Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” (8th-most, tie), Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” (8th-most, tie), Jaymes Young’s “Happiest Year” (10th-most, tie), and AJR’s “Bang!” (10th-most, tie).