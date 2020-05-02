Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” Projected For 210-220K US Sales, 220-235K Total US Units; Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Pacing For ~20K Sales, 230-255K Units

Kenny Chesney’s “Here And Now” should dominate this week’s US album sales race, but Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” may win for overall units.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Here And Now” should sell 210-220K US albums this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 220-235K in overall first-week consumption units.

The Drake mixtape will post a comparably modest 18-23K in album sales but will leverage strong streaming to debut with 230-255K in total first-week consumption.

“Here and Now,” as is typical of today’s top-selling albums, will benefit from concert ticket bundle redemptions.