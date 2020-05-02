in Music News

Travis Scott & Kid Cudi’s “The Scotts” Debuts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “SICKO MODE,” “Goosebumps” Make Top 10

Travi$ Scott enjoyed a big week on YouTube.

Kid Cudi & Travis Scott - THE Scotts - Fortnite Astronomical Event Video Screenshot | Epic Records

On the heels of his ASTRONOMICAL Fortnite event, Travi$ Scott attracted considerable attention on YouTube.

The Astronomical event clip for “The Scotts,” his collaboration with Kid Cudi, notably debuts at #3 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The release attracted 24.4 million views during the April 24-30 tracking period. It ranks as the week’s top new entry.

Credited with 18.4 million plays, “SICKO MODE (featuring Drake)” concurrently rockets seventy-seven places to #6.

Scott’s early hit “Goosebumps (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” meanwhile makes its first appearance on the chart, earning #9 with 15.7 million views.

Scott also saw upticks across other parts of his discography, adding up to a 214% week-over-week gain in official YouTube activity (to 156 million views). He accordingly soars fifty-nine places to #6 on the Global YouTube Artists chart.

