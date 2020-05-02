Miranda Lambert Scheduled To Perform On May 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Miranda Lambert’s first solo “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance since 2016 will not take place in the studio.

Rather, the country star will perform remotely on the May 8 “At Home” edition of the show.

The episode will also feature video interviews with Mark Ruffalo and Guy Raz. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, May 1: At Home Edition: Jon Hamm, Brené Brown, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Jake Gyllenaal and musical guests Hailee Steinfeld. Show 1254E

Monday, May 4: At Home Edition: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Annie Lenox. Show 1255E

Tuesday, May 5: At Home Edition: Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Ezra Koenig. Show 1256E

Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union, Henry Winkler and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E

Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E

Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E