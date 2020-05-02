in TV News

Miranda Lambert Scheduled To Perform On May 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Lambert will perform remotely on Friday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1247E -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon on April 22, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Miranda Lambert’s first solo “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance since 2016 will not take place in the studio.

Rather, the country star will perform remotely on the May 8 “At Home” edition of the show.

The episode will also feature video interviews with Mark Ruffalo and Guy Raz. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Friday, May 1: At Home Edition: Jon Hamm, Brené Brown, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Jake Gyllenaal and musical guests Hailee Steinfeld. Show 1254E
Monday, May 4: At Home Edition: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Annie Lenox. Show 1255E
Tuesday, May 5: At Home Edition: Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Ezra Koenig. Show 1256E
Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition: Gabrielle Union, Henry Winkler and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E
Thursday, May 7: At Home Edition: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow and musical guest James Taylor. Show 1258E
Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E

