Songs By Luke Combs & Eric Church, Travis Denning, Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Officially Enter Top 10 At Country Radio

This week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart welcomes three additions to its Top 10.

Up three places, Luke Combs’ “Does To Me (featuring Eric Church)” earns #8 on the chart. The #8 position is based on chart points; “Does To Me” additionally ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s eighth-most played and heard song for the April 5-11 tracking period. It received 5,727 spins (+460) and 33.02 million audience impressions.

Travis Denning’s “After A Few” concurrently rises three places to #9. It earns #9 for chart points, #9 for airplay (5,150 spins, +185) and #11Carly for audience (30.80 million impressions).

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” also enjoys a three-place gain, improving from #13 to #10. It takes #10 for chart points, #10 for spins (5,148, +89), and #9 for audience (31.80 million impressions).