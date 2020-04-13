Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Charli D’Amelio, Darren Criss, “HSM” & “Descendants” Cast Members, More Confirmed For “Disney Family Singalong” On April 16; Song List Revealed

This coming Thursday, April 16, ABC will get in-on the “at-home musical event” action. The network will air “The Disney Family Singalong” at 8PM EDT.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will feature numerous high-profile celebrities singing beloved Disney tunes from their homes. Those confirmed include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Michael Buble, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, and many more.

In addition to the performances (full song selections below), the broadcast will feature a vocal warm-up with Kristin Chenoweth. Actress Elle Fanning will also appear to provide special introductions throughout the night.

To assist with the “singalong” component, the broadcast will include animated characters guiding viewers through each song’s lyrics.

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

ABC’s latest announcement also promises a loaded edition of “We’re All In This Together,” featuring Kenny Ortega and notables from the casts of “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “Zombies,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and more: Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.