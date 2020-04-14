Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Appeared, Performed “Nobody But You” On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Hours after the newest episode of “The Voice” aired on NBC, coach Blake Shelton made a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

He did not appear alone.

Shelton was joined by Gwen Stefani, who provided her beau with a quarantine haircut. The two chatted with Fallon during the process.

Later, Shelton and Stefani performed their hit duet “Nobody But You.”

As Monday’s broadcast was airing on television, NBC shared videos from the Shelton-Stefani appearance. The network also revealed a video of the interview with fellow guest Kenan Thompson. The media items follow: