in TV News

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Appeared, Performed “Nobody But You” On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Gwen and Blake appeared on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing on 4/13/20 Fallon: At Home Edition | Video Screen courtesy of NBC/YouTube

Hours after the newest episode of “The Voice” aired on NBC, coach Blake Shelton made a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

He did not appear alone.

Shelton was joined by Gwen Stefani, who provided her beau with a quarantine haircut. The two chatted with Fallon during the process.

Later, Shelton and Stefani performed their hit duet “Nobody But You.”

As Monday’s broadcast was airing on television, NBC shared videos from the Shelton-Stefani appearance. The network also revealed a video of the interview with fellow guest Kenan Thompson. The media items follow:

blake sheltongwen stefanijimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Luke Combs & Eric Church, Travis Denning, Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Officially Enter Top 10 At Country Radio