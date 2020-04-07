in Music News

Manu Gavassi Debuts On Billboard Social 50, Emerging Artists Charts

The Brazilian artist makes her first US Billboard chart appearances this week.

Manu Gavassi - Instagram Selfie via @manugavassi

Manu Gavassi makes her first US Billboard chart appearances this week, earning spots on the Social 50 and Emerging Artists listings.

The Brazilian artist notably starts at #4 on the Social 50, trailing only BTS (#1), EXO (#2) and NCT 127 (#3).

The ample social activity plays a big role in the artist’s #30 debut on Emerging Artists. Said chart ranks the top artists in America who have not yet had a major hit on the key Billboard Song or Album Charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Upon receiving news of her Social 50 chart appearance, Gavassi used emojis to share her excited reaction on, well, social media.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

