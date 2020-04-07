in TV News

Ratings: “Manifest” Season Finale Delivers Best Performance Since Season Premiere

“Manifest” closed its second season with a ratings gain.

Based on preliminary ratings, Monday’s second season “Manifest” finale was the best-performing episode since the January 6, 2020 season premiere.

According to fast national data from NBC, Monday’s episode drew a 0.8 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 4.59 million overall viewers. The numbers top the 0.7 rating and 4.08 million viewer mark garnered by last week’s broadcast.

They, moreover, make for the best overall performance since the season premiere garnered a 0.9 rating and 4.73 million viewer mark. One other second season episode had drawn an equivalent 0.8 rating, but none matched this week’s viewership mark.

“Manifest” enjoyed the week-to-week gain despite a reduction in lead-in support from “The Voice.” This week’s episode drew a 1.5 rating and 9.5 million viewers, while last week’s broadcast scored a 1.7 and 9.8 million.

