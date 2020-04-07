in Music News

Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” Arrives On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Drinking Alone” earns a spot on this week’s chart.

Carrie Underwood - Drinking Alone video screen | UMG Nashville

Carrie Underwood’s current country radio single “Drinking Alone” arrives on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

“Drinking Alone” takes #24 on this week’s chart, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

“Drinking Alone” continues to take flight at country radio, rising to a new peak of #16 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

The song represents the fourth official single from Underwood’s 2018 album “Cry Pretty.”

Other debuts on this week’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 include Joyner Lucas’ “Will” (#2), Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” (#3), 5SOS’ “Old Me” (#5), Usher’s “Don’t Waste My Time” (#7), DripReport’s “Skechers” (#11), Kygo, Zara Larsson & Tyga’s “Like It Is” (#13), and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” (#18).

